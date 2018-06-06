HOUSTON – A man was wounded after a fight at a sports bar escalated into a shooting in the parking lot Tuesday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded just before 10 p.m. to call of a disturbance outside of a sports bar located in off the Southwest Freeway near Bissonnet.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found that a man had been grazed by a bullet to the head, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said it started as a fight inside of the bar that eventually spilled outside. One of the suspects pulled a gun and open fire, hitting the victim.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. Police said they will review surveillance video in hopes of getting a better description of the suspects.

© 2018 KHOU