HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man in Greenspoint Saturday night.

Officers said they received reports of a shooting near Rushcreek Drive and Northborough Drive at about 11:45 p.m. According to the Houston Police Department, when they arrived on scene they found a man, with a weapon, dead at a bus stop.

Police are not sure if the man got into some sort of altercation and they are not sure if the man happened to be waiting for a bus.

Police said several bullet casings were found near the scene and the victim was hit at least once.

Homicide investigators are trying to determine what happened. No suspects are in custody and officers say there are no witnesses that have come forward.

If you know anything about this shooting please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

