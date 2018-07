HOUSTON – Police are investigating at shooting in southeast Houston they believe might have started as a home invasion at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the person who was shot was found in a car in the parking lot of Hartman Middle School, located in the 7100 block of Westover Street.

#BREAKING Police are investigating at shooting in SE Houston they believe might have started as a home invasion at this apartment complex. The person who was shot was found in a car in the parking lot of Hartman Middle School. That man has been taken to the hospital. #Khou11 pic.twitter.com/zVnwhTEvDu — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) July 11, 2018

That man has been taken to the hospital.

© 2018 KHOU