HOUSTON – Police say a man died after being shot during a transaction at an apartment complex overnight.

This happened just before midnight late Tuesday in the 1100 block of Maltby Street in east Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched to an accident and a shooting at the location. When police arrived at the scene, officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside a van that had crashed.

Investigators said the man’s wife and child were also in the van with him. They had come from an apartment down the street.

Police said they were involved in some sort of transaction at the apartment when gunfire broke out. The man was wounded, but was able to drive his family from the complex.

The man ended up crashing into a car down the street and died from his gunshot wound, police said.

While officers were at the scene, they received a call from a nearby fire station about a 16-year-old who showed up with a gunshot wound. They believe the teen was also involved in the same incident.

Police said they will be conducting a follow-up investigation into the altercation.

