HOUSTON – A 27-year-old man was charged in connection to a fatal two-vehicle car crash that left a 17-year-old girl dead Sunday evening.

According to the Houston Police Department, Edy Lopez-Hernandez is charged with intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid.

The identity of the female victim, 17, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Investigators said the driver of a white Nissan Altima was stopped at a traffic light on Westpark waiting to make a left turn onto Dunvale. Lopez-Hernandez was driving a gray Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed on Westpark, failed to control his speed and struck the rear of the Altima.

A female back seat passenger was killed on impact, police said. After the crash, Lopez-Hernandez exited the vehicle with his 2-year-old son and fled the scene on foot northbound on Dunvale.

A witness saw Lopez-Hernandez fleeing, stopped him at the intersection of Pagewood and Dunvale, and told him he needed to go back to the scene.

Lopez-Hernandez returned to the scene and was detained by responding HPD patrol officers. He was transported to an area hospital where he was determined to be under the influence of narcotics and subsequently charged.

The 2-year-old boy was transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital where he was treated and released to family members.

The 65-year-old male driver of the Altima was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

One other juvenile female, 13, passenger in the Altima was transported to an area hospital with broken bones and is expected to survive her injuries.

