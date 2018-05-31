HOUSTON – A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left two people wounded in northwest Houston Tuesday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, Arturo Perez, 23, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of Carolina Torres-Perez, 33, and one other person.

Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and are expected to survive their injuries.

Investigators said the charges stem from an incident from earlier in the week on Tuesday around 9:15 a.m. that started out as a feud between extended family members.

Perez and another male, 25, got into an altercation in the parking lot of a corner store in the 6100 block of Werner, police said. Perez pulled out a gun and fired shots at the male and Torres-Perez, who was inside her vehicle.

Torres-Perez and the male were both struck by the gunfire.

Police said the male, who was not injured, also returned fire and Perez was struck in the right leg and arm. A male bystander, 28, was also struck by the gunfire.

HFD paramedics transported all three wounded persons to the hospital.

