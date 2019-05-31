HOUSTON — A man believed to be armed with a shotgun barricaded himself inside of a home after a disturbance with a woman in southwest Houston on Thursday night, according to Houston police.

He was arrested before midnight.

HPD's SWAT and hostage negotiation teams went to the 8600 block of Birdwood Road near South Gessner.

Police said the man was believed to be armed with a shotgun and refused to come out of the home. There had been a disturbance with a woman, according to HPD.

The man was not identified and his charges were not immediately clear.

