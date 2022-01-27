Suspect in HPD K-9 stabbing now charged with murder in his father's death

HOUSTON — The man accused of stabbing a Houston police K-9 and leading police on a second manhunt after making bond has now been charged with the murder of his own father.
Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, is accused of trying to carjack someone along Memorial Heights Drive on Saturday then stabbing the HPD K-9 “Nate” during his arrest.
The police dog survived and is at home recovering from surgery.
After being released on bond, Smith then led police on a chase early Tuesday in the Memorial Park area. Later that morning, his father was found dead inside the garage of a home located in the 14700 block of Carolcrest Drive near Memorial after officers were called to conduct a welfare check.
Smith was eventually located in Waller County and arrested that afternoon.
RELATED: Suspect in stabbing of HPD K-9 officer arrested in Waller County hours after father found dead
Prosecutors said Smith violated the conditions of his bond, claiming police found a loaded hunting rifle on the driver side of the wrecked vehicle he was using before he was captured.
Smith is currently being held without bond. His attorney, Ralph Manginello, has also requested a mental health examination for his client.
RELATED: Attorney for man accused of stabbing police dog says he's concerned for his client's mental health