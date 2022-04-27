Man found shot to death in Houston's Third Ward, HPD says

Police say officers found a person dead with a gunshot wound while responding to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Sampson Street.

HOUSTON — Houston police officers on Wednesday afternoon found a man dead with a gunshot wound in the Third Ward.

Police said officers found the person while responding to a shooting call that came in at around 2:28 p.m. in the 3400 block of Sampson Street.

The Houston Fire Department was already on the scene administering first aid when officers arrived, according to HPD. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on a suspect or a motive at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.