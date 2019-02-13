HOUSTON — An elderly man's body was found outside Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center early Wednesday.

HPD Homicide detectives are investigating the death of the victim found at a closed-off construction site on the Memorial Hermann campus.

The victim, Stanley Spigel, 73, was found by a construction worker around 7:30 a.m. at 6411 Fannin.

They believe foul play was involved. Detectives say Spigel appeared to have suffered from blunt force trauma to the head.

However, police are not saying whether it is a homicide or a suicide.

Police said Spigel was fully-clothed but did not have on construction gear. He also did not have identification.

HPD says Spigel had been reported missing and was last seen on Tuesday near the location he was found.

Memorial Hermann issued a statement saying they don't believe the victim is connected to the hospital.

Memorial Hermann released the following statement:

"Local law enforcement is currently investigating the discovery of a deceased individual in a closed area of an exterior construction site on the campus. At this time, we do not believe the individual has any connection to the hospital. We are working closely with investigators, and do not have any additional information at this time. Please direct all other inquiries to the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3200."

No other details at this time but we have a reporter on the scene and we will have a live update on KHOU 11 News at Noon.

