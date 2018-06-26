HOUSTON – A man has been arrested for a murder-for-hire plot where the intended target was a Houston police officer.

According to the Houston Police Department, Mohammed Mohamed agreed to pay a hit man $2,000 to kill the male officer.

Mohamed wanted the officer dead because he was mad about being issued too many tickets by the officer. He believed the officer was interfering with his business operations by issuing the tickets and was preventing his business from getting up to code, said HPD.

Mohamed met with the hit man, who was actually an undercover officer, multiple times and the two spoke mostly in Arabic.

In a press conference on Tuesday, HPD said Mohamed wanted the attack on the officer to include acid.

He met with the undercover officer at a local park and concealed his identity to protect himself from the hit man, according to HPD.

Mohamed paid the undercover officer $500 and after seeing staged photos of the officer's death - and believing they were real - agreed to pay the remaining $1,500

He was arrested a short time later and the $1,500 was on him at the time, HPD said.

He has been charged with Solicitation for Capital Murder.

HPD said Mohamed has a shipping business on the east side of Houston and also has ties to Egypt.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said in the press conference, the department was initially alerted about the suspect's plans from a witness.

Chief Acevedo thanked the witness and the members of his department for their hard work and help in getting a very dangerous man off of Houston streets.

