HOUSTON - A man is facing charges related to the attack of his wife at their Afton Oaks home in west Houston earlier this month.

The Houston Police Department said the attack happened May 8 before 4 p.m. at the home on Shetland Lane.

Police originally said the woman's husband came home after picking up the couple's children from school when he found his wife covered in blood.

But after reviewing evidence, police are saying Dung Tien Tran, 45, is responsible for the attack.

Tran is charged with sexual assault. Despite his arrest, police say the investigation continues and the case is still open.

Police tell me the Afton Oaks case is still open, and despite Dung Tien Tran’s arrest, their investigation continues. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) May 18, 2018

#BREAKING Police have arrested the husband, of the victim, who claimed two men broke into an Afton Oaks home and raped her. Police say Dung Tien Tran will be charged with assault on a family member, a jail document says he’s been charged with sexual assault. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) May 18, 2018

RELATED: Mother of 4 attacked, raped in W. Houston home

© 2018 KHOU