HOUSTON — A deadly shooting near southeast Houston took a confusing turn as part of the subsequent investigation overnight, police said.

Shortly before midnight Sunday a homicide was reported at Norma’s Plaza Apartments in the 7500 block of MLK, according to Detective Andrade with the Houston Police Department. Police found a male victim who was dead at the scene from an apparent shooting.

Investigators were told the suspect fled in a Nissan Altima that was stolen from a resident at the complex.

Police located the vehicle and found the homicide suspect and the victim’s girlfriend inside.

Police said it was possible the girlfriend was a victim of a kidnapping, but the investigation was still underway.

Multiple people were detained for questioning.

At this time no names or charges have been released.

Anyone with information should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

