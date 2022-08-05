Man hits HPD vehicle with girlfriend's car after argument, police say

Police say the man took off after hitting the HPD vehicle, then hit another car.

HOUSTON — A man was arrested after crashing into a Houston Police Department vehicle and taking off, according to HPD.

The incident happened Saturday night around 11:45 p.m. near Pitner Road and Roma Street in northwest Houston.

Police say it started with the man getting into an argument with his girlfriend when he took her car and left.

The man then hit a parked HPD vehicle while an officer was working a different investigation, according to police.

The officer was uninjured and outside of the vehicle at the time of the crash. The officer proceeded to chase the suspect, when police say the man hit a second vehicle.

The man abandoned the car and fled on foot after the second crash, but was arrested after a short search, police say.