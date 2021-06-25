HPD: Gas station gunfire leads to crash involving innocent family along Highway 288

A mother, father and their three children were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

HOUSTON — A family of five was taken to the hospital after gunfire led to a crash involving their vehicle on Houston’s south side late Thursday, police said.

Lt. Pavel with HPD said the gunfire and crash happened shortly before midnight near Highway 288 and Old Spanish Trail.

There were reports of shots feared near an Exxon station.

A vehicle sped from the scene and crashed into the innocent family’s car at an intersection. A mother, father and their three children were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police said they found a gun inside the vehicle of the person who ran the light along with several bullet holes. Two men were detained in that vehicle as the investigation continued.

Police said it was not immediately clear who the men were possibly involved in a shootout with, but they would be reviewing surveillance video.

Anyone with info that could help officers can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.