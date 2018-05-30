HOUSTON – Police say an ongoing feud between extended family turned into a shooting leaving three wounded in northwest Houston Tuesday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident started as a fist fight between two men, who are each dating a sister from the same family.

This started in a parking lot at a convenience store located at Werner and Rosamond.

An innocent male bystander also attempted to break up the fist fight, just before both males pulled out guns and began to exchange gunfire, police said.

One of the sisters was shot along with the male bystander, police said. One of the alleged male shooters was also shot. Police did not say where the three were wounded, but that their injuries were not life-threatening.

All three wounded were transported to a local hospital to be treated, police said.

The other male suspect was taken into custody as a person of interest, police said.

The investigating remains ongoing.

