HOUSTON – Police are looking for a man after they say he allegedly shot his ex-wife’s boyfriend during an altercation at her apartment overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a call of a shooting just before midnight late Wednesday at the Golfcrest Hills Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Golfcrest.

Investigators said a woman’s ex-husband allegedly kicked in the front door to her apartment and started a fight with her new boyfriend. The fight then spilled outside the apartment.

That is when the ex-husband pulled a gun and shot the boyfriend in the arm, police said. The suspect then tried to flee the scene, and the victim chased after him.

The suspect got away and EMS located the victim near the nearby feeder road on the South Loop. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said they know who the suspect is, but have not taken him into custody yet.

