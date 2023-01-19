HPD asks public for help identifying man accused of robbing elderly man

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery (elderly). On Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at around 12:30 pm, the complainant was walking into a credit union, located at the 17000 block of Tomball Parkway, in Houston, Texas. The complainant stated that as he approached the entrance, an unknown male, walking behind him, reached into his back pocket and removed an envelope containing cash. The suspect then ran to a white sedan and fled the scene. Houston PD #81761-23 Note: Prior to the incident, the victim had gone to the Bank of America at 7455 FM 1960, and withdrew a large sum on money, which he was transferring to his credit union. It is probable that the suspect(s) followed the victim to their next location. Suspect descriptions: Black male, 25 to 30 years old, around 5’5, medium build, hooded jacket. Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.