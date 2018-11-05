HOUSTON – A passenger was killed and driver was injured after they were both ejected from a truck when it landed in a ditch in southeast Houston Thursday night.

According the Houston Police Department, officers and EMS responded to the scene at 9 p.m. in the 18600 block of Space Center Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a GMC pickup and two occupants that had been ejected from the vehicle.

Witnesses told police that the GMC had been involved in a minor collision with another vehicle and was trying to flee that scene. The truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The truck crossed the median, passing oncoming traffic and hit a bridge, police said. The GMC ten went airborne and ended up in a nearby ditch.

The driver and the passenger were transported to a local hospital where the passenger succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police said witnesses who were with the men earlier in the evening told them both men were drinking beer and alcohol, and were seen driving erratically as they were leaving wherever they were coming from.

The District Attorney’s Office was at the scene and a warrant was issued for a blood draw in the driver to determine his blood alcohol level. He could face an intoxication manslaughter charge, police said.

