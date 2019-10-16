HOUSTON — Police said a man was taken to the hospital after he crashed during a pursuit overnight.

The crash happened at about midnight Tuesday.

Officers tried to pull the suspect over for a traffic stop along the Katy Freeway, but the man allegedly refused to stop. The suspect took E. 2nd Street, south of The Heights, where he crashed into a utility pole.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. A female passenger in his vehicle was not hurt.

Officers had to wait for the utility company to respond before they could search the vehicle, due to live power lines.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter