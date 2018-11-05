HOUSTON – The driver in a deadly crash near Johnson Space Center Thursday night has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Police say 20-year-old Casey Goodwin was drunk when he lost control in the 18600 block of Space Center Boulevard.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Goodwin and his passenger were both ejected from the GMC pickup. The 21-year-old passenger was killed.

Witnesses told police the GMC had been involved in a minor collision with another vehicle and was trying to flee that scene. The truck was traveling at a high rate of speed just before it crossed the median, passing oncoming traffic and hit a bridge, police said.

The GMC ten went airborne and ended up in a nearby ditch.

Police said witnesses who were with the men earlier in the evening told them both men were drinking beer and alcohol, and were seen driving erratically as they were leaving wherever they were coming from.

Goodwin remains in serious condition but he is expected to survive.

© 2018 KHOU