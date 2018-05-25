HOUSTON – Homicide detectives discovered a crying baby inside the apartment where a couple was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Friday morning.

The baby, believed to be around six months old, wasn't harmed.

Police said a witness heard a gunshot around 8:40 a.m., and a woman was found dead on the patio of the apartment in 7200 block of TC Jester Boulevard in northwest Houston.

Police found the man inside the apartment with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police believe the man and woman found dead were the baby's parents.

The baby was checked out by Houston firefighters before being turned over to relatives.

Police say they had been called to that apartment several times in the past for domestic violence cases.

