Multiple shots were fired outside a bank in north Houston Friday afternoon during a robbery attempt in the parking lot.

Investigators say the robber tried to grab a woman's purse and she screamed.

An off-duty HPD officer working security at the bank heard the scream and yelled at the robber to drop the purse.

Investigators say the suspect pulled out a handgun so the officer shot at him.

The suspect got away in a later model Mercedes Benz. Investigators don't know if he was hit.

The woman was apparently headed inside the bank to deposit money for a business.

"It's a good story all the way around today. The business gets their money back, the individual, nobody's hurt that we know of right now. HPD Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said.

It happened outside the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3400 block of Tidwell near Hwy 59.

Aerials from Air 11 showed a purse and piles of cash behind a pickup truck parked in a handicap spot in the parking lot.

Crime scene investigators, wearing masks and gloves, were on the scene.

