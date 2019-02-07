HOUSTON — Houston’s Police Chief Art Acevedo said Monday DWI arrests have jumped more than 74 percent during the first half of 2019 compared to the same time in 2018.

During a news conference at HPD’s downtown headquarters, Chief Acevedo said his officers made 3,862 DWI arrests between January 1 and June 30, 2019. During the same period in 2018, officers made 2,218 DWI arrests, an increase of 1,644 arrests year over year.

“We’re not proud that we’re making those arrests, but we are proud that for every arrest we make, it’s one person that we know hasn’t killed somebody, hopefully, one person who didn’t end up in prison or in the morgue or in the hospital,” said Chief Acevedo.

The chief credits better enforcement alongside other agencies, more training, and a newer and more efficient center to process arrests with the big spike.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found more people die in drunken driving crashes in July than any other month, with impaired driving usually to blame for about 40% of all traffic deaths on July 4th and the weekend before or after.

Chief Acevedo vowed more officers will be “out in force” starting Wednesday and continuing through Sunday to look for drunken drivers.

“It’s a lot cheaper to get a cab, to get an Uber or Lyft or any of those TNCs (transportation network companies) or take the bus than to pay (more than $17,000 in average costs), and if you kill somebody, you’re going to go to prison,” said Chief Acevedo.

Jeanette Einkauf, a volunteer with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, lost her sister-in-law and sister-in-law’s husband to a head on crash with a drunk driver in September 1980.

“It is very difficult because it’s a senseless crash,” said Einkauf, who warns even one drink can impair drivers. “Families are changed forever because of those choices.”

Einkauf and other volunteers will be feeding police officers working the overnight shift between July 3 and 4.

“Give em a hug, give em a handshake,” said Einkauf. “It’s not a fun job, and we wanna tell ‘em thank you.”

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM