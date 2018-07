HOUSTON - Two brothers who argued Friday night were arrested after one allegedly set their mother's house on fire and the other assaulted an officer responding to the scene, Houston Police said.

Officers responded to a house fire at 5500 Enid Street in north Houston.

Police said two brothers were arguing when one lit their mother's house on fire. The other brother reportedly assaulted a responding officer, according to police.

Both brothers were arrested.

Central officers at 5500 Enid on a house fire. Reports are two brothers were arguing when one lit their mother’s house on fire. Brother who lit the house on fire is in custody. The other brother assaulted a responding officer and is also in custody. 202 pic.twitter.com/Q7VELbhbeA — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 7, 2018

© 2018 KHOU