Newly released HPD bodycam videos show what led up to deadly shooting the day after Christmas

Video shows the officer's repeatedly ordering the man to drop his weapon. When he pointed it at them, they shot him to death.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released bodycam videos from three officers involved in a deadly shooting in south Houston last month.

The suspect, 41-year-old Christopher Johnson, was shot and killed after pointing his gun at the officers, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the "shots fired" call came in about 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 26 from the 3500 block of Corder near Scott Street.

When two HPD officers and a sergeant arrived, the Johnson was standing in the road and fired multiple shots at them. He struck a patrol vehicle but none of the officers were hurt.

The sergeant is heard on the bodycam repeatedly ordering Johnson to drop his gun and get on the ground.

"Put the gun down, I will shoot," he yells.

Johnson yells back at the officer and starts walking toward him. He raises his hand -- as if pointing a gun -- toward the officers and says "boom, boom, boom, boom."

"Stop where you are!" the sergeant yells. "Turn around, put your hands on the car."

Johnson walks away but starts coming toward the officers again.

"Stop! Lay down on the ground. Do not, do not ..." the sergeant shouted. When Johnson drew his gun from a holster and pointed it, the officers shot him several times.

Johnson, who was wearing a tactical vest, died at the scene.

All three officers were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, which is standard procedure.