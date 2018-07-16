HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a body was found inside another Houston mattress store Monday afternoon.

A man was found shot to death inside Mattress One in the 4400 block of North Freeway around 2:25 p.m., according to the Houston Police Department.

Our homicide detectives are en route to a deceased male found at 4400 North Fwy outbound service road about 2:25 pm. No other info at this time. PIO is en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 16, 2018

Homicide detectives are on the scene.

HPD detectives were already investigating the weekend death of a Mattress Firm employee. In that case, a 28-year-old woman was shot to death.

It's not clear if the shootings are related.

This is a developing story and we have crews at both scenes to gather more details.

