HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a body was found inside another Houston mattress store Monday afternoon.
A man was found shot to death inside Mattress One in the 4400 block of North Freeway around 2:25 p.m., according to the Houston Police Department.
Homicide detectives are on the scene.
HPD detectives were already investigating the weekend death of a Mattress Firm employee. In that case, a 28-year-old woman was shot to death.
It's not clear if the shootings are related.
This is a developing story and we have crews at both scenes to gather more details.
