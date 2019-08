HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a the person responsible for the hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash that killed a 72-year-old man.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Crime Stoppers of Houston building downtown.

On July 18, investigators say just after 9:30 p.m. Naponcey Thomas was walking south across moving lanes of traffic in the 3500 block of Mchard Road when he was struck by a vehicle heading east.

