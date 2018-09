HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department arrested the wrong person in pursuing a suspect who escaped custody in downtown Houston Thursday morning, according to HPD.

Jaquaylyn Momon, 21, was under arrest for aggravated assault was at the Harris County Civil Courthouse when he escaped.

Hours later, HPD said it had caught Momon, but then corrected the record.

UPDATE: After consulting with our partners @HCSOTexas, the male detained is not the individual who ran from one of its deputies while appearing in court. The man detained has been released. Check with @HCSOTexas for any updates. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 6, 2018

The person who was arrested improperly is being released. There was no immediate explanation for what led to the mistake.

