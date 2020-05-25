HPD: 7-year-old fighting for his life after crash involving 'highly intoxicated' 18-year-old

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said they are going after the people who served the 18-year-old alcohol.

HOUSTON — A 7-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was involved in an awful crash involving an 18-year-old intoxicated driver, according to Houston police.

This happened Sunday at approximately 9:25 p.m. in the 7800 block of Highway 6 at Pavilion Point.

The two vehicles involved in the crash were a black Nissan Altima and a black Honda Accord.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department said the Nissan Altima was driving southbound on Highway 6 when it failed to yield the right away, turning in front of the Honda Accord.

The two cars crashed into each other, causing extensive exterior damage.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was an 18-year-old who ran away from the scene right after the crash but was later brought back by witnesses.

Police said the teen was "highly intoxicated" and even admitted to drinking before he started driving.

He had two other passengers in his car -- a woman who was in the passenger seat and the 7-year-old boy who was unrestrained in the back seat.

Police said the 7-year-old suffered "horrific" head injuries because of the crash and had to be taken to the hospital by Life Flight along with the woman -- who is the child's mother. She suffered a broken leg.

The 18-year-old is not related to the woman or the child and did not suffer any injures.

In the Honda Accord were two people who were taken to the hospital by ambulance for their injuries.

At this time, the teenager faces two charges of intoxication assault and two failure to stop to render aid charges.

Sean Teare, Vehicular Crimes Division Chief for the Harris County District Attorney's Office, spoke to KHOU 11 News at the scene of the crash and said the 7-year-old boy suffered "horrific injuries" and if he does not make it, charges will be upgraded.

Teare said he the next step in this investigation is going to the location where the 18-year-old was served alcohol.

“Anyone who facilitated and help this 18-year-old become intoxicated Is going to face additional charges," Teare said. "We are going to charge every single person we can in this chain because this is unacceptable."

Teare said he is also looking into why the mother wasn't driving or allowed the 18-year-old to get behind the intoxicated with her and her child in the car.

"If there are any charges, if CPS needs to be involved, all of those things in the next 24 hours we're going to assess because if this little one survives their horrific injuries from this we're going to make sure they get home to a safe environment -- whether that's with this mother or with someone else," Teare said.

Police did not have the conditions on the two other people involved in the crash. Depending on their injuries, the 18-year-old could face additional intoxication assault charges.

