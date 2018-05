Houston Police are responding to a scene in Sunnyside where a 4-year-old boy was reportedly shot in the chest.

Some officers patrolling an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Barberry Street Tuesday night heard multiple gunshots. Witnesses say two large groups of men were having a shooutout in the courtyard that involved pistols and rifles.

It is unclear at this time where the boy was when he was shot.

Police say the boy is in critical condition and one suspect has been detained.

© 2018 KHOU