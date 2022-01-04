HPD: 4-year-old girl wounded when someone opened fire on south side apartment

The child was transported on New Year's Day to an area hospital where she underwent surgery and remains hospitalized, police said.

HOUSTON — A 4-year-old girl was shot when someone opened fire on an apartment on the south side on New Year's Day, according to Houston police.

This happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Yellowstone Boulevard.

Houston police said someone fired several shots into the apartment where four adults and two children were inside. The 4-year-old was shot in the torso.

The child was transported to an area hospital where she underwent surgery and remains hospitalized, police said.

Investigators said there is no suspect description or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.