HOUSTON – Four people are in custody after a robbery at a T-Mobile store in northwest Houston, police say.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the T-Mobile at 9102 W. Sam Houston, according to police.

Authorities say at least four suspects robbed the store before leading them on a roughly seven-mile chase on U.S. 290.

The chase ended at Guhn Road near a warehouse. One suspect jumped out of the vehicle but was apprehended, police say.

No one was injured.

