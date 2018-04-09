HOUSTON -- Four MS-13 gang members have been arrested and charged in the June murder of a man, according to Houston Police.

Police have charged Marlon Miranda, 19, Wilson Ventura-Mejia, 22, Miguel Aguilar-Ochoa, 33, and Carlos Elias Henriquez-Torres, 18, with murder in the death of Victor Castro-Martinez, 25.

Police say Castro-Martinez was found in a wooded area of a city park at 6700 Long Drive around 11:30 a.m. June 7. He suffered several apparent stab wounds, according to police.

According to the court documents, Castro-Martinez told them he had been contacted by MS-13 members and that he was going to meet up with them on June 6

Investigators outfitted him with a recording device. After the victim met up with the MS-13 gang members at his apartment, they all left in his car and headed to the 7600 block of Long Drive next to Cullinan Park, court documents state.

Investigators said they received a text from the victim just after 10 p.m. that night, but never heard from him again. They found his body in the park the next morning.

Police said he was found dead from multiple blows from a bladed object. Investigators believe he was hacked multiple times with a machete.

More details on the arrests are expected to be released during a news conference at noon on Tuesday.

