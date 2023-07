There are no suspects in custody, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Three people were shot Thursday in southwest Houston, police said.

This happened in the 9900 block of Beechnut, which is near Beltway 8-West.

All of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Police said no one has been arrested. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.