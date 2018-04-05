HOUSTON – Police are searching for three suspects after they robbed a west Houston Walmart Friday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded just after 9 a.m. to a call of a robbery in progress at the store located at 5405 S. Rice.

Police said the three suspects, who were armed and wearing masks and hoodies, entered the store and targeted the cash registers. They did not hit the bank inside the store.

Police said no shots were fired inside the store and that no injuries were reported.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Police said they will be releasing a description the suspect vehicle soon.

Police said that there also may have been a getaway driver. Police added that the surveillance cameras inside the store should help with suspect descriptions.

“We just want to tell our citizens, always be observant, always be vigilant,” HPD Assistant Chief Troy Finner said. “We're gonna go after them and we will find them.”

Employees and customers were evacuated to the parking lot, but they are hoping to reopen the store soon.

