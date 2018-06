HOUSTON – Two teens were charged with capital murder in the death of a woman who was found dead earlier this month.

According to court documents, Teihjon Shannon, 17, and David Paul Jones, 17, are charged with capital murder in the death of Clara Barna who was found dead on June 17. The teens were arrested on Monday.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department, Barna died from blunt force trauma during an apparent robbery.

