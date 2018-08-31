HOUSTON – New surveillance photos show two men who are wanted in a shootout that led to the death of a 74-year-old man in Houston’s Fifth Ward, police say.

The shooting happened July 22 in the 3800 block of Liberty Road, according to the Houston Police Department.

It was just after 10 p.m. when Henry Johns was walking home from a store with the help of a relative.

HPD says the victim was walking with a cane when he got caught in the crossfire between a crowd of people and a four door vehicle. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Liberty Road.

Crime Stoppers of Houston Press Release - HPD #934076-18 Unsolved Murder - To report a tip, call 713-222-TIPS (8477), log on to https://t.co/YdrsjUbsZc , or submit tip via Crime Stoppers Houston mobile app. Up to $5,000 cash reward. ☎️ https://t.co/n3DZCOHGZ2 — Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) August 31, 2018

Two men in the crowd returned fire at the vehicle, and Johns was unable to take cover. He was shot once in the chest.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Call 713-222-TIPS.

