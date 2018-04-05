HOUSTON – Houston police say two married men are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at their million-dollar home in the Greenway Plaza area.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Markham near Richmond and Weslayan around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

A friend of the men initially called police concerned about their wellbeing after the friend received a concerning text message. Police went into the home and found the men dead from gunshot wounds.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Markham near Richmond and Weslayan around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. A friend of the men called police concerned about their wellbeing.

Metro for KHOU 11

Police say the men were married but going through a divorce, and the shooting is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Online records show the home where the shootings occurred was just listed for sale a day before Thursday night’s discovery.

Their identities have not been released.

As of 5 a.m. Friday the scene was still active with the medical examiner inside the home.

© 2018 KHOU-TV