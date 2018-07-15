HOUSTON - Three people were shot Saturday night in south side Houston in what police say was a possible gang-related incident.

The Houston Police Department said shortly after 11 p.m. they received a call for a shooting near Old Spanish Trial and Allegheny Street. When police arrived on scene they learned two men and one woman were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds.

Police are not sure how serious the injuries are but say one person was shot in the chest and another person was shot in the leg.

Police said they are checking the area for any surveillance video to gather more information.

© 2018 KHOU