HOUSTON – Two suspects were arrested after a series of events that started with a kidnapping and ended with a police chase early Thursday.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 3 a.m. to a request from the Harris County Sheriff’s Officer to assist them at the end of a chase in the 9900 block of Irvington.

North officers, K-9 and FOX are assisting HCSO deputies and K-9 at 9900 Irvington. Home invasion suspects are on the ground after a pursuit. 202 #hpdintheair pic.twitter.com/aTCOTcJkwd — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 28, 2018

When HPD arrived at the end of the chase, they found a white Ford Explorer had hit a curb. A female passenger was taken into custody, while two male suspects ran away the scene.

One of the suspects was located several blocks away in the back of a newspaper truck. Police said the suspect had flagged the driver down and asked for a ride to Beaumont, which they were going to give him.

He was taken into custody. Police are still searching for the other suspect.

Investigators said earlier the night two males were kidnapped by the suspects in the Explorer in the 6500 block of Desoto. The suspects forced the victims to take them to their residence in a neighborhood just north of Bush Intercontinental Airport.

However, when the group arrived at the residence, a shootout erupted with the victims’ family members following the home invasion, police said.

The suspects fled the scene, and a Precinct 4 deputy constable spotted them as they were driving erratically. A chase ensued when they refused to pull over for a traffic stop, which eventually ended with the suspects crashing their Explorer.

HPD is coordinating with the sheriff’s officer and Precinct 4 on the investigation.

