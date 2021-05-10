HPD: 2 injured, gunmen wanted after shooting outside popular lounge near downtown Houston

Houston police responded early Mother's Day morning after a shootout in a parking lot at Seaside Lounge on W. Dallas Street.

HOUSTON — A shootout outside a popular lounge near downtown Houston left two people injured over the weekend. Houston police are still searching for the alleged shooters.

The Houston Police Department said the situation unfolded about 2:05 a.m. on Mother's Day at 702 W. Dallas Street. That's the address for Seaside Lounge.

"Preliminary information, there was an altercation at the bar behind me, Seaside Lounge, between two different groups. It spilled into the parking lot, and that's when the shooting occurred," HPD lieutenant at the scene said.

Police said one victim was shot twice in the abdomen and the other suffered a cut to the head after being struck with a pistol. HPD said one of the victims returned fire before the other party escaped.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

It's still unclear what started the fight, and police said they don't know if any of the suspects were injured.

"We're still trying to gather information from the victims' friends, they're not giving us much information either," the lieutenant said.

Police had no description of the shooters or how many, except that they were all men.

If you have information that could help police in finding them, please call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.