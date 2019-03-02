Two people were killed early Sunday morning in what police are saying was a possible murder-suicide at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

Police said the suspect also shot his mother-in-law. She was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

This happened just after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of W Bellfort Blvd.

The Houston Police Department said two kids were at the home during the shooting. They were not hurt.

Homicide is investigating.

This is a developing story.

