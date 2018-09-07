HOUSTON – Houston police say charges have been filed against two suspects arrested in the shooting of a man and a woman outside a club on the northeast side over the weekend.

The shooting happened late Friday night in the 11500 block of Homestead.

Police say Emerald Johnson, 33, and Jeremy Garder, 29, were wounded following a disturbance outside the Blue Steel Lounge.

Witnesses said two suspects in a BMW convertible went by and opened fire with an AR-15 rifle. A description of the vehicle was then broadcast over the police radio.

Northeast officers are at 11500 Homestead on a shooting. Adult male and female shot in drive by shooting. Both are at the hospital in critical condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/TQNPpxWoK7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 7, 2018

HPD officers from the Northeast Patrol Division Tactical Unit located the suspect vehicle about six miles from the shooting scene and stopped the men. The suspects, identified as 22-year-old Nicolas Villarreal and 19-year-old Nihad Nassim El-Meaary, were detained, and officers recovered an AR-15 rifle that matched the witness description. The rifle was determined to be stolen.

Villarreal and El-Meaary admitted to their involvement in the shooting and were later charged, according to HPD. They are charged with two counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 174th State District Court.

The victims’ latest conditions were not known as of Monday morning.

