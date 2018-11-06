HOUSTON – Two suspects were arrested after police say they a smashed into a southwest Houston warehouse to steal a pair of three-wheeled motorcycles early Monday.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 3 a.m. to an alarm call in the 8600 block of Glenmont. The alarm company told police they heard loud crashing and squealing tires.

When HPD got close to the scene, they were passed by the suspects speeding on two three-wheeled motorcycles. The suspects had smashed a garage door before taking the motorcycles.

Police tried to stop both motorcycles, but the suspects fled the scene. One of the motorcycles got away.

However, police tracked down the other stolen motorcycle to Chimney Rock and Gulton area where the suspects had a small accident. Officers were able to take one of the suspects into custody right away, but the other fled the scene.

Police then set up a perimeter and brought in a helicopter and a K-9 unit to search the area. When they located the second suspect, he jumped on top of a container and refused to come down.

The suspect then jumped off the container and started running again. Police said the K-9 chased after him and bit the suspect.

The K-9 tried to hold him down, but the suspect was trying to climb over a fence, police said. An officer then used a Taser to try and subdue the suspect.

However, the suspect still managed get over the fence, and the K-9 chased after him, police said. The K-9 tracked down the suspect to an alley, but the suspect started attacking the dog.

The K-9’s handler caught up with them and was able to take the suspect into custody. However, during the struggle, the dog accidentally bit his handler on the leg.

The handler’s injury will require a few stitches, police said. The K-9 was not injured.

