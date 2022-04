The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Greens Parkway, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON — Police said an 11-year-old was grazed in the face by a bullet in a shooting in north Houston Friday evening.

This happened in the 1300 block of Greens Parkway, according to the Houston Police Department. They said the 11-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital.

It's unknown the motive of the shooting and if police are looking for any suspects.