HOUSTON – One teenager was killed and three others were hurt when a carjacking led to a joyride and a violent crash in southeast Houston, police say.

The four teens are accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint at around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Navigation, according to officers with the Houston Police Department.

The teens then went on a joyride on the 610 Loop to the Gulf Freeway.

They were speeding when the driver lost control at Scarsdale heading southbound. The vehicle went off the freeway, struck a sign and several smaller poles before crashing into a light pole and a car for sale at a dealership.

The impact was so intense, it spun the parked vehicle entirely around.

One teen was killed in the wreck and the other three suspects were taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating, and as of 4:20 a.m. the southbound frontage road of the Gulf Freeway remained blocked at Scarsdale.

