HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating two separate shootings at an apartment complex that left one person dead and another person wounded.

The shootings happened about 11 hours apart, according to the Houston Police Department.

RELATED: 11 shot in 12 hours: Bloody Sunday night in multiple shootings across Houston

The first shooting was reported early Monday morning. Police responded to the Palms at 6425 Westheimer, near Hillcroft, at about 2:30 a.m.

A man, 20, was found shot on the front porch of an apartment unit. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There’s no known suspect or motive in the crime.

Later the same day at 1:30 p.m. police again responded to 6425 Westheimer for reports of a shooting.

Police said the victim was Daryl Dixson, 27. The man told police he was at his apartment complex when two of his neighbors pulled guns on him. As he fought with the gunmen he was shot in both legs.

The suspects fled the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital and later released.

Anyone with information about either of these crimes should call HPD Major Assaults at 713-308-8800 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM