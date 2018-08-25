HOUSTON — One person is dead after a drive-by shooting Friday in southwest Houston, police say.

The shooting happened outside of a home on Curly Oaks Drive. One person was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Police are looking for a silver pickup truck believed to be involved in the shooting.

Police at the scene put down 10 evidence markers, around the 10 shell casings found in the middle of the street.

We are working to learn the man's age, while police are trying to find the motive behind the shooting.

