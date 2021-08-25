How to avoid being a victim of a purse snatching | HPD offers these tips

Police say thieves are going after easy targets like people walking in parking lots on their phones and distracted.

HOUSTON — Local retailers are reporting an increase in parking lot robberies including purse snatchings and thieves breaking into cars.

The Houston Police Department is offering up some tips to keep you safe.

Many of these crooks have an eye on those expensive purses.

“These crooks are looking for high-end bags that they will rip off your shoulder,” HPD Officer James Sobota said. “So when you go out shopping be minimal only take the necessary things. Don’t take your purse.”

A police demonstration shows it only takes a few seconds to lose your purse while you’re distracted in the parking lot or while you’re putting up groceries.

“They can actually start making charges on your credit cards within minutes,” Sobota said.

Officers say sometimes crooks are just watching you waiting for you to put your stuff in your car and they take advantage that you have your guard down.

“A lot of them have nice vehicles a lot of them are dressed nicely. Many cases they will jump out of your vehicle,” Sobota said.

But like a fish in the water, thieves gravitate to easy bait they can spot and hook on.

“We are asking everyone, do not leave anything of value in your vehicle when you are leaving making major purchases from electronic stores,” Sobota said. “You think it’s safe. We are asking do not leave anything of value.”

Bottom line they’re asking you to keep your head on swivel and report anything suspicious.

“If you see someone loitering in the parking lot and you don’t feel comfortable go back inside talk to a security guard and report it to the manager,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. “Or go back inside and request someone escort you back into your car.”

Last tip, they say ditch the expensive purse. Use a small purse and sling it across your body.

It’s harder for you to become an easy target.

An if you are being dragged by your purse, just let it go. Officers say it’s not worth your life.